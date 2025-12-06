Athletes battle for honours at Chepsaita meet

Mathew Kipkoech celebrates after winning the 10km senior men race during the Great Chepsaita Cross Country Run in Eldoret Turbo Sub County,Uasin Gishu County on Saturday . December 6, 2025 .[Peter Ochieng, Standard]

International athletes are chasing gigantic dreams as they battle for honours at the 2025 The Great Chepsaita Cross Country in Uasin Gishu.

Kenyan big shots are facing their foreign counterparts in today’s contest.

According to organisers, the third edition has attracted stars from more than 20 nations.

Competing on Saturday, in Chepsaita is 2024 winner, Uganda’s Loice Chekwemoi, a World Under-20 3000m steeplechase silver medallist who is looking to defend her title.

In the men’s 10km senior category Ishmael Kipkurui is out to reclaim his 2023 title as he lines up against powerful field of other experienced and upcoming stars in the World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold event.

Apart from Kenya and Uganda, athletes from South Africa, Ethiopia, USA, China, Japan and Djibouti among other countries are in the title contention.

South African star Phemelo Matshaba, the 2023 African Under-20 3000m steeplechase silver medallist says she is in Chepsaita for an experience that will shape her budding career.

Matshaba, 20, says taking on big names will help her to test her endurance.

“I am not here to win the race but to gain experience and have a good time. The food is good and the people are welcoming,” said Matshaba.

After today’s race, Matshaba says, plans to realise her dream of training in either Eldoret or Iten will commence.

Her counterpart, 800m athlete Werne Kotze also hopes to challenge big shots in the loop.

“Winning is not part of plans because I know the compensation is tough. But I am up to challenge the participants,” Kotze said hours to the race.

Athletes will compete in one of the toughest cross country contests, with stars targeting winning prize money of Sh750,000 and tuning themselves for the track season.

Thousands of fans are expected at the spectacular venue.