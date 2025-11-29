It's time for Iten Marathon 10km race to showcase new road stars

Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor Wisley Rotich (left) welcomew foreigners during Iten International Marathon at Iten grounds in Elgey Marakwet County on November 24, 2024. [File, Standard]

When long-distance athletes stomp the challenging Iten International Marathon course tomorrow morning, one event will be key in showcasing the next generation of road racers.

That will be the 10km race – an event that has become a springboard to well-oiled road runs across the globe.

While nearly all the attention and glory might go to the 42.195km contest, the 10km event is expected to be a standout.

It is in the 10km event that rising road racers are getting set to make huge statements tomorrow.

On the weather at the Home of Champions, where more than 3,000 athletes train in mass daily, upcoming road runners say they are accustomed to it and are well prepared to tackle it.

After finishing 20th at the National Cross Country Championships in Eldoret in October, Emmaculate Jepkosgei from the KIPRUN squad of Iten is hoping to kick off her road running campaign ahead of next season.

Inspired by training mate John Lomoni, who won the men’s category last year, Jepkosgei will tomorrow be eyeing glory in the 10km.

She will be running her 10km debut but she banks on her intensive training in her push for an impressive show tomorrow.

“I started preparing for the Iten International Marathon 10km race soon after the National Cross Country Championships. It is my road race debut and I performed well. I finished 20th at the national cross country and I emerged fifth at the North Rift regional cross country in Maralal. My target is to run under 34 minutes. A good time will give me confidence as I begin my road running chapter,” Jepkosgei told Standard Sports in an interview yesterday.

Jepkosgei, who represented Kimalel Secondary School in Nandi South in 5,000m and 3,000m events at school games before the Covid-19 interrupted competitions says Lomoni inspired her and training mates after winning the men’s category last year.

Lomoni is fresh from victory at the 2025 Urban Trail de Lille where he timed 27:13 ahead of Vincent Kimaiyo and Lemi Teshome of Ethiopia. Last year, he won Eldoret TechRun 10km just a week after topping the Iten race.

“I have since adjusted to the conditions in Iten and I have been advised by my coach to run my race,” added Jepkosgei.

She hopes to join the league of Miriam Chebet, who finished second in last year’s 10km in 32:06.9 before going ahead to chalk up victories at Istanbul and Cardiff half marathon in April and October 2025.

Christine Nalimo, the winner of last year’s women’s 10km race went ahead to upgrade her sixth place at Runsylvania International 10km to third position on October 3 this year.

Denis Kipkemboi is also chasing glory in the 10km contest.

Earlier this month, he was among athletes who impressed in 10,000m at a Japanese training and management trials. He clocked 28:56.

“The 10,000m served as a good buildup for the Iten Marathon 10km. The Iten race will be part of the preparations for Chepsaita Cross Country (set for December 6),” Kipkemboi said.

Meanwhile, Elijah Kiprop, who is fresh from an unsuccessful marathon relay attempt in France, said yesterday that he was targeting a win at Eldoret TechRun, also happening tomorrow. Kiprop said he had trained well and was in good shape.

“In the last edition, one of my training mates, John Lomoni, won the race and we want to bring the trophy back home. Lomoni has advised me to run a tactical race and not to compete under pressure. He has asked me to stick with the leading pack until when I’m sure that pulling away will not be countered,” he said.