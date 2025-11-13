Government assures ADAK of continued support

Secretary Administration Ministry of Sports Evans Achoki during the official opening of Africa Zone V Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO) seminar in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Evans Achoki, Secretary of Administration in the State Department of Sports, has praised Kenya’s progress in the global anti-doping crusade.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of a two-day Africa Zone V Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO) seminar in Nairobi yesterday, Achoki assured Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya's (ADAK) of government’s continued support.

“As a country, we are doing well in anti-doping. ADAK has the government’s full backing to carry out its mandate,” said Achoki.

“Our athletes continue to shine, look at the Tokyo World Championships, where Kenya finished second overall.”

‎At the Tokyo World Championships, Kenya clinched an impressive 11 medals (seven gold, two silver, and two bronze) finishing just behind the United States, which topped the standings with 26 medals.

‎Despite the achievements, Achoki reiterated the importance of sustained investment in ADAK to protect Kenya’s hard-earned sporting reputation.

‎“For us to continue attracting international events and competing at the highest level, our anti-doping systems must remain robust,” he noted.

Former ADAK Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Shibutse hailed the ongoing workshop held in partnership with Kenya's anti-doping body with support from SuperSport and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), terming it a powerful collaborative effort to strengthen national agencies and reinforce the fight for clean sport across the region.

‎The training programme has brought together 21 Doping Control Officers (DCOs) from nine countries in Zone V, offering them invaluable knowledge and practical tools to combat doping.

‎The countries represented include Burundi, Eritrea, The Gambia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

‎Leading the sessions are Kenyan trainers Rooney Sumba, Karen Wairimu, Mary Kairu, and Frederick Makale.

‎Shibutse, who also serves as Kenya’s representative to the Zone V region, underscored the vital role of DCOs in upholding sporting integrity within National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs).

‎“One of the ways to ensure countries have strong anti-doping systems is by investing in training for doping control officers,” she emphasised.

‎“These officers are the ones athletes interact with most, so they must understand their role deeply. They must embody integrity, something we insist on at every stage of this process.”

‎She added that bringing DCOs together under one roof was not only about skill enhancement but also about shared learning and mutual support.

‎“The reason we have brought them together is to sync their experiences. What you learn in training and what actually happens in the field can be very different,” Shibutse explained.

‎“When they hear first-hand experiences from their counterparts, they will be better equipped to implement effective doping control back in their respective countries.”