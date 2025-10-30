Wandia eyes men's steeplechase three-peat at Tokyo Deaflympics

Decorated Kenyan athlete Lucas Wandia will be out for a three-peat in men’s steeplechase in the 25th edition of the Deaflympics Summer Games set for Tokyo, Japan, on November 15-26.

The former Team Kenya skipper has predicted a clean sweep for the country in the category where he will represent Kenya alongside compatriots Jacob Kibet and Peter Lagat.

Wandia is headed to the global showpiece very motivated following his recent reward as a national hero on Mashujaa Day by the state, through His Excellency President William Ruto, at Ithokwe Stadium in Kitui County on October 20.

The 36-year-old double Deaflympics 3000m steeplechase champion was rewarded alongside 31 other sportsmen and women, including another Deaflympian and women’s 800m silver medallist Sharon Jebitok Jepatrus, for their outstanding performances in sports.

“It feels good to be appreciated. The award has inspired me to go for the jugular in Tokyo. I’ll definitely return home with the medal. The award by the state also means a lot to the deaf community, it has encouraged them to work hard in their spheres of life,” said Wandia, who currently ups his training at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

Wandia is also heading to Tokyo, motivated with the government rewards scheme which promises to pay Sh3 million for gold, Sh2 million for silver and Sh1 million for bronze.

“I am a clean athlete. I’m going to win clean in Tokyo so I can get this money that was highlighted by President William Ruto,” said Wandia who is confident the Kenyan contingent heading to Japan will surpass the 24 medals won in Brazil (5 gold, 7 silver and 12 bronze) in 2022.

The Tokyo Deaflympics will mark Wandia’s fourth appearance at the global championships. He made his debut at the 2013 edition in Sofia, Bulgaria where he won a silver medal. He went on to claim a gold medal in the next edition held in Samsun, Turkey in 2017, before successfully defending the title at the 2022 Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil with a time of 9:25.27.

Asked the secret to his winning ways at the Deaflympics Games, Wandia stated hard work, consistency, self-belief and having an amazing programme with his coach.

Wandia has expressed confidence that he will once again make history by successfully defending the title for the third consecutive time.

“I believe that I will again return home with the glittering gold. I have worked hard and have prepared well for the championships,” he reckoned.

Ahead of Tokyo, Wandia is perfecting his speed and endurance skills, which he states will be key to delivering the gold home.

As a long-serving captain, how does he feel to pass the captaincy to newly appointed skipper Isaac Atima Tongi ahead of Tokyo?

“It feels great, it shows unity, teamwork, sharing of responsibilities and power. It is good for continuity. I’m really happy for Atima (sprints) and co-captain Maureen Auma (basketball), who have now taken over the mantle. I wish them well, and may they lead the team with wisdom.”

While backing his compatriots Kibet and Lagat for an amazing show in Japan, Wandia said: “They have very rich talent, they are confident, and they have greatly improved on their skills. I believe that God will help us to represent Kenya very well.

“We are hoping to claim all the top three positions in this category. I am hoping that all those medals that we were not able to get in Brazil, will be harvested in our baskets in Tokyo.”

Athletics accounts for the largest share of Kenya’s contingent of 177 athletes heading to Tokyo. Men’s handball, swimming, women’s basketball, and golf are the other disciplines where Kenya will compete at the Deaflympics.

Meanwhile, Wandia has appealed to the government to ensure that deaf athletes are not left out in the new cash reward scheme by the state concerning medals won in major sports outings.

Last month, President Ruto announced that gold medalists at major global championships will now receive Sh3 million, up from Sh750,000.

Silver medallists will pocket Sh2 million, an increase from Sh500,000, while bronze medallists will receive Sh1 million, up from Sh350,000.

“I’m hoping that the promise of these cash awards will be realised because many times you find that our hearing colleagues are given these cash awards, but for the deaf community, it is very different. As a special community, we really need these resources, they need to be equal because we are all representing Kenya,” he appealed.