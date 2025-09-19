Kenyans mourn steeplechase star Jairus Birech

World Cup and African 3,000m steeplechase champion Jairus Birech in past action. [File, AFP]

The athletics fraternity has been thrown into mourning following the news that 3000m steeplechase star Jairus Birech had died on Thursday night.

World Athletics vice president and Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei led the country in mourning Birech's death.

The late Birech is 2014 World Cup and African 3,000m steeplechase champion. He has been missing in action for seasons.

His family confirmed that Birech passed away on Thursday night after a long period of illness. He last competed at the 2020 Guadalajara Marathon in Mexico.

Tuwei described him as a talented athlete who brought glory to the country.

“So sad to learn about the loss of Jairus Birech. May the Almighty grant his entire family peace, strength, and courage to bear the pain,” Tuwei said.

2012 London Olympics bronze medallist and 2013 world 3,000m steeplechase champion Milcah Chemos, alongside Rio Olympics silver medallist and 2015 world javelin champion Julius Yego, led fellow athletes in mourning Birech.

“Life!! You strive to make it better and easier for your family and children, and suddenly you exit the stage, leaving them in sadness. Rest well, Jairus! A very humble guy who spoke a few words. He could only talk loudly at the barriers! Go well,” Yego mourned the 2014 Diamond League winner.

The late Birech's younger brother, Dennis Kibet, also an athlete, said Birech had been unwell for about three weeks and had been admitted for two weeks at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, where his body still lies.

“We are deeply devastated by his death. It is not easy to lose a mentor and a brother. We were in and out of the hospital, but he lost the fight last night. Birech loved athletics very much, and after retiring from the track, he did a few road races.

"He motivated and mentored many, including me, to take up athletics. He will be dearly missed. Family and friends will start meeting at Elgon View Estate and at Chebarus in Kesses to make plans for his funeral,” said Kibet, who made his debut in his first full marathon at the Schneider Electric Marathon in Paris, France.