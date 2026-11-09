Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Indian capital chokes with pollution after Diwali fireworks

By AFP | Nov. 9, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 Taragarh Fort in Ajmer on November 8, 2026 on the occasion of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. [Himanshu Sharma, AFP]

Toxic air in parts of India's capital New Delhi, soared to more than 58 times the World Health Organization's recommended daily limit Monday, after fireworks for the Hindu festival of Diwali, air monitor data showed.

Millions celebrate the annual festival of lights with fireworks in one of the world's most polluted capitals, worsening winter smog fuelled by vehicle emissions, farm fires and industry.

The Supreme Court this month allowed the limited use of so-called "green" firecrackers, designed to produce fewer emissions, during Diwali.

But restrictions are routinely flouted, with the city reverberating with explosions.

On early Monday morning, around eight hours after the peak of the bursting fireworks, levels of cancer-causing PM 2.5 microparticles hit 879 micrograms per cubic metre in the Mandir Marg locality, according to monitoring organisation IQAir, which cited data from a city government station.

That is nearly 59 times the WHO's recommended daily maximum.

Authorities have in recent weeks implemented restrictions on traffic and construction as they seek to curb smog in New Delhi, home to more than 30 million people.

Vehicles account for 23 percent of Delhi's winter pollution, while biomass burning, including farm stubble fires, contributes 20 percent, according to India's environment ministry.

Industry, including coal-fired power plants, contributes about nine percent.

The largest share, 27 percent, comes from secondary particles, formed when gases released by vehicles, industry, power plants and biomass burning react in the atmosphere.

A 2024 study published in The Lancet Planetary Health, a peer-reviewed research journal, estimated that 3.8 million deaths in India between 2009 and 2019 were linked to air pollution.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Diwali Festival Fire Works News Delhi
.

Latest Stories

Mocking the dead: Outrage as Mutua panel verifies one Gen Z death, faces kickback claims
Mocking the dead: Outrage as Mutua panel verifies one Gen Z death, faces kickback claims
National
By Gentrix Osano
3 hrs ago
Sh3.6bn Kwale drug haul was bound for South Africa from Pakistan, says DCI
National
By Willis Oketch
3 hrs ago
How Sakaja decision to ditch UDA sparked discord in ruling alliance
Politics
By Josphat Thiongó
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mocking the dead: Outrage as Mutua panel verifies one Gen Z death, faces kickback claims
By Gentrix Osano 3 hrs ago
Mocking the dead: Outrage as Mutua panel verifies one Gen Z death, faces kickback claims
Sh3.6bn Kwale drug haul was bound for South Africa from Pakistan, says DCI
By Willis Oketch 3 hrs ago
Sh3.6bn Kwale drug haul was bound for South Africa from Pakistan, says DCI
Ruto pressed to release IMF graft report as billions lost to corruption
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Ruto pressed to release IMF graft report as billions lost to corruption
Kenya's Sh455b borrowing spree and cost of graft
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Kenya's Sh455b borrowing spree and cost of graft
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved