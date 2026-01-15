×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Japan opposition parties form election bloc to challenge Takaichi

By AFP | Jan. 15, 2026
A Toyota HiAce used in the 2024 Liberal Democratic Party leadership race, featuring a photo of Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and messages from supporters across Japan, is displayed at a museum in Nara on January 14, 2026. [AFP]

Two Japanese opposition parties agreed Thursday to join forces to fight Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling coalition, forming an alliance seeking to draw swing voters in anticipated snap elections.

"We have agreed to form a new party to jointly fight," said Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the largest opposition outfit, Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP).

Noda told reporters that in the elections, which media reports say may be held next month, CDP would run with Komeito -- the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's former coalition partner.

The opposition parties have agreed to form a "centrist" counterforce to Takaichi's right-leaning coalition, he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

On Wednesday, officials from Takaichi's party and its current junior partner, Japan Innovation Party, told reporters that they had been notified of the prime minister's decision to dissolve the powerful lower house for a snap vote soon after a parliamentary session begins next week.

Mikitaka Masuyama, dean of the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo, told AFP that "if swing voters are convinced that the Komeito-CDP bloc can be trustworthy and vote for them, the general election could be a close battle."

But, he added, "this is a scenario of low possibility."

Sadafumi Kawato, professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, said that "at best, Komeito will keep its seats while the CDP will increase their seats... but not enough to overwhelm the ruling bloc."

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Japan Elections
.

Latest Stories

Irony of spending billions in top seat campaigns to earn millions
Irony of spending billions in top seat campaigns to earn millions
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
54 mins ago
Kenya trade strategy with Iran at crossroad over Trump's warning
Business
By Brian Ngugi
54 mins ago
It'd be counterproductive for State to ditch private advocates
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

NYS III Bombshell: Probe shows suppliers' false claims of Sh6.2b
By Nancy Gitonga 54 mins ago
NYS III Bombshell: Probe shows suppliers' false claims of Sh6.2b
How pending text book bills could mar Grade 10 transition
By Esther Dianah 54 mins ago
How pending text book bills could mar Grade 10 transition
LSK sues AG and Health ministry over Sh209b data deal with US
By Kamau Muthoni 54 mins ago
LSK sues AG and Health ministry over Sh209b data deal with US
How KQ's fortunes sank, and a pilot's rescue plan
By Edward Indakwa and David Odongo 54 mins ago
How KQ's fortunes sank, and a pilot's rescue plan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved