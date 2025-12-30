×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Yemen leader declares 90-day state of emergency

By Xinhua | Dec. 30, 2025
A photograph shows damaged military vehicles, reportedly sent by the United Arab Emirates to support Southern Transitional Council (STC) separatist forces, following an air strike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in the port of Mukalla, southern Yemen, on December 30, 2025. [AFP]

Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Rashad al-Alimi on Tuesday declared a 90-day nationwide state of emergency, citing the need to safeguard national security and maintain public order.

The decision includes a 72-hour air, sea, and land embargo on all ports and border crossings across the country, effective immediately, according to an official statement released by the state-run Saba news agency.

Al-Alimi also cancelled a security pact with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council seized swathes of territory in Yemen's provinces of Hadramout and Al-Mahrah. He ordered the withdrawal of the forces from both provinces within 24 hours. 

 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Yemen State of Emergency Saudi Arabia Airstrikes Yemen-UAE Security Pact
.

Latest Stories

To safeguard our democracy, we must hold a referendum
To safeguard our democracy, we must hold a referendum
Opinion
By Musalia Mudavadi
1 hr ago
Let 2026 be year of zero stereotypes and liberated minds
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
1 hr ago
For mental health's sake, let's consider banning Christmas for good!
Opinion
By Muchiri Karanja
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Calls for justice and protection of parties as Jirongo is laid to rest
By Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi 1 hr ago
Calls for justice and protection of parties as Jirongo is laid to rest
Battle for top schools as placement transfer window closes
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Battle for top schools as placement transfer window closes
How Facebook 'like' cost KeNHA staffer his job
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
How Facebook 'like' cost KeNHA staffer his job
Ichung'wah hits back at Nyoro on corruption, privatisation claims
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Ichung'wah hits back at Nyoro on corruption, privatisation claims
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved