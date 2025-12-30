Yemen leader declares 90-day state of emergency

A photograph shows damaged military vehicles, reportedly sent by the United Arab Emirates to support Southern Transitional Council (STC) separatist forces, following an air strike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in the port of Mukalla, southern Yemen, on December 30, 2025. [AFP]

Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Rashad al-Alimi on Tuesday declared a 90-day nationwide state of emergency, citing the need to safeguard national security and maintain public order.

The decision includes a 72-hour air, sea, and land embargo on all ports and border crossings across the country, effective immediately, according to an official statement released by the state-run Saba news agency.

Al-Alimi also cancelled a security pact with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council seized swathes of territory in Yemen's provinces of Hadramout and Al-Mahrah. He ordered the withdrawal of the forces from both provinces within 24 hours.