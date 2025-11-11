×
44th edition of the world's largest book fair kicks off in UAE

By Caroline Chebet | Nov. 11, 2025
Some of the attendees of the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair in United Arab Emirates. [Caroline Chebet, Standard]

The 44th edition of the world’s largest literary extravaganza has kicked off in the Emirate of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Sharjah International Book Fair is held annually and brings together globally renowned authors, publishers, intellectuals and artists.

The fair showcases rich literature, rare books and literary, cultural, and intellectual discussions and insights to a global audience.

Sharjah International Book Fair. [Caroline Chebet, Standard]

With over 2,500 publishers from 112 countries participating, the fair showcases the latest literary trends.

Under the theme, It starts with a book, the event showcases over 15 million books spanning diverse knowledge fields.

As part of this year’s highlights, the ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, announced the completion of the first phase of the Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopaedia.

A woman looks through book shelves at the Sharjah International Book Fair. [Caroline Chebet, Standard]

The encyclopaedia contains a collection of works and books across disciplines, sciences and literature.

The encyclopaedia, titled The Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopaedia of Sciences, Literature, Arts and Eminent Figures, marks a major scientific and cultural achievement in the Arabic culture.

“Through this encyclopaedia, we aim to define and document sciences, literature, and all academic branches related to the Arabic language, Islamic sciences, and the humanities,” the ruler of Sharjah said.

The encyclopaedia also presents biographies of scholars, philosophers, writers, poets, and linguists, among other renowned personalities.

This 12-day event is organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) under the theme ‘Between You and a Book’.

This edition also features African publishers.

Sharjah Book Authority chief executive Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri says the international cultural event exemplifies Sharjah’s commitment to advancing knowledge and underscoring the pivotal role of books in disseminating it.

“Each gathering at the Sharjah International Book Fair reaffirms the profound foundations of Sharjah’s ambitious cultural vision,” Al Ameri said.

