Indonesia school collapse death toll rises as families tire of waiting

By AFP | Oct. 3, 2025
Indonesia school collapse death toll rises as families tire of waiting. [AFP]

The death toll in an Indonesian school collapse rose to 13 on Friday, officials said, but dozens were still believed buried under the rubble without signs of life days after the disaster.

Distraught families have been waiting anxiously near the site in the town of Sidoarjo, on Indonesia's island of Java, hoping to receive any news of their loved ones since the building collapsed on Monday.

On Friday, some argued with rescuers, angrily calling for them to speed up the desperate rescue operation, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

"You said there was no more sign of life, so we want to bury our family immediately," shouted one person who declined to give his name.

"It's been five days!"

Part of the multi-storey boarding school collapsed suddenly on Monday as students gathered for afternoon prayers.

The head of the search and rescue office in the nearby city of Surabaya, Nanang Sigit, told reporters that "in total we found eight bodies" on Friday.

"We have evacuated 116 people, 13 of them were found dead," he said.

Two male students who had been hit by debris were discovered on Friday in the school's ablution area, according to Yudhi Bramantyo, the operations director of the national search and rescue agency.

Nanang said a third victim was found under debris "not far from" the other two, but did not disclose details about the other bodies found on Friday.

Officials had said 59 people were feared missing before the eight bodies were found.

Some families gathered at the site expressed a desire to join the rescue operation because they wished to hold funerals for their loved ones.

In Islamic teachings, burials of the dead must take place as soon as possible.

Families have been able to follow the search and clearing work live on a television screen set up near the site.

The school collapse was so violent it sent tremors across the neighbourhood, according to residents.

Investigators have been examining the cause of the collapse, but initial indications suggest that substandard construction may have been a factor, experts have said.

The rescue operation is complex because vibrations happening in one place can affect other areas, officials said.

But the families of the missing agreed on Thursday for heavy equipment to be used, after the 72-hour "golden period" for the best chance of survival came to an end.

At least one crane was deployed to clear the rubble, with more expected to be called upon to speed up recovery efforts.

The rescue operation was complicated by an earthquake that struck overnight on Tuesday, briefly halting the search.

