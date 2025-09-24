×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

14 killed, 152 missing in Taiwan after barrier lake burst

By AFP | Sep. 24, 2025

A car is seen stuck in floodwaters in Hualien on September 23, 2025, after a barrier lake burst and flooded the Guangfu township. [AFP]

At least 14 people were killed when a decades-old lake barrier burst in Taiwan, a government official said Wednesday, after Super Typhoon Ragasa pounded the island with torrential rain.

The lake in eastern Hualien county -- formed by series of landslides that created a natural dam wall -- burst Tuesday, washing away a bridge and sweeping into a town with a trail of thick sludge and mud.

"It was like a volcano erupting.... the muddy floodwaters came roaring straight into the first floor of my house," Hsu Cheng-hsiung, 55, a neighbourhood leader of Kuang Fu township, told AFP.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Lee Kuan-ting, a Hualien County Government press official, said 14 people were killed and 18 injured.

Premier Cho Jung-tai visited the area Wednesday, pledging to provide assistance to those affected.

"As for the 14 people who lost their lives, we must find out why evacuation orders were not carried out in the affected area, leading to such a tragedy," he said.

"We still have more than a hundred people missing and this is our greatest concern right now."

According to the National Fire Agency, at least 152 people are missing in Hualien and elsewhere in Taiwan.

"It was a disaster movie," a local resident Yen Shau, 31, told AFP.

He said an hour before the lake burst, many people were still at the local supermarket and grocery store.

"Within minutes, the water had risen to halfway up the first floor," he said.

He said he couldn't sleep Tuesday night for fear of another deluge from the lake, and on Wednesday was shovelling mud from his home.

"The mud was just too deep, too deep to dig out," he added.

Footage released by the fire agency showed flooded streets, half-submerged cars and uprooted trees.

Across Taiwan, more than 7,600 people were evacuated due to Typhoon Ragasa.

Taiwan experiences frequent tropical storms from July to October.

Typhoon Danas, which hit the island in early July, killed two people and injured hundreds as the storm dumped more than 50 centimetres of rain across the south over a weekend.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

14 Killed in Taiwan River burst 152 people missing
.

Latest Stories

Somalia reacts to youths filmed desecrating Kenyan flag in Nairobi
Somalia reacts to youths filmed desecrating Kenyan flag in Nairobi
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
19 mins ago
Kenya reframes labour migration as development tool amid global commitments
National
By Juliet Omelo
27 mins ago
Power play at the UNGA as Trump's fiery return dominates divided assembly
National
By Jacinta Mutura
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How ignoring the informal sector is costing Kenya billions in untapped tax revenue
By George Mokua 2 hrs ago
How ignoring the informal sector is costing Kenya billions in untapped tax revenue
Why forcing graduates through Kenya School of Law is outdated, unjust
By Asande Felix Makori 2 hrs ago
Why forcing graduates through Kenya School of Law is outdated, unjust
Bitter pill for tax payers as broke government rushes back to IMF
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Bitter pill for tax payers as broke government rushes back to IMF
How Mombasa Port is battling congestion with 19 billion project
By Patrick Beja 2 hrs ago
How Mombasa Port is battling congestion with 19 billion project
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved