Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto. [File,Standard]

President William Ruto is expected to use his fourth State of the Nation Address to defend his economic record and outline priorities as Kenya approaches the 2027 General Election.

The President will address a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the Senate at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, November 18, less than nine months before Kenyans head to the polls.

The speech comes at a time when his administration faces growing public scrutiny over the cost of living, taxation, unemployment, corruption and the delivery of development projects.

It will offer Ruto an opportunity to account for his administration's performance, outline progress made since his previous address and set out priorities for the remaining months of his term.

For households and businesses struggling with the cost of essential goods, the central question will be whether the government's economic policies have translated into improvements in their daily lives.

The state of the economy is expected to feature prominently, with attention on the performance of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and its impact on households.

Security personnel man the entrance to Parliament Buildings in Nairobi ahead of President William Ruto’s fourth State of the Nation Address on November 18, 2026. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Ruto is expected to present the government's assessment of economic growth, foreign exchange reserves and the performance of key sectors.

Official economic figures have pointed to growth of more than four per cent, alongside improved foreign exchange reserves and the listing of major state assets, including the Kenya Pipeline Company.

However, the gains have coincided with continued public debate over the cost of living, taxation and pressure on public finances.

The President will face questions over how the government intends to address household financial pressures and expand employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

Infrastructure development is another issue expected to feature in the address, particularly the administration's Sh5 trillion development blueprint covering roads, dams, railways, energy infrastructure and youth employment programmes.

The proposed National Infrastructure Fund is expected to support major investments in roads, dams and housing.

Ruto's administration has also identified affordable housing, irrigation expansion and road construction as key development priorities.

Kenyans will be looking for updates on the implementation of these projects, including their funding arrangements, timelines and progress in reaching communities.

The opposition is also expected to scrutinise delayed or stalled projects as it assesses the government's delivery record.

MPs Richard Yegon (Bomet East), Yakub Adow Kuno (Bura) and Joseph Munyoro (Kigumo) arrive at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi ahead of President William Ruto’s State of the Nation Address on November 18, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Agriculture and food security are expected to feature as the government continues to promote fertiliser subsidies and irrigation as part of efforts to increase domestic food production.

Although maize production has improved in recent years, food insecurity remains a concern in some parts of the country.

The President is expected to explain how the government intends to sustain improvements in agricultural production, expand irrigated land and ensure reliable food supplies.

The administration has also announced plans for large-scale dam construction and irrigation projects aimed at reducing reliance on rain-fed agriculture.

The rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA) is another programme likely to attract attention, particularly universal healthcare registration and challenges surrounding hospital reimbursements.

Governance and the fight against corruption will also be under scrutiny following concerns raised in a recent World Bank report about the economic consequences of weak governance and corruption.

Ruto has previously defended his reform agenda, citing the digitisation of government services and changes in the management of state corporations.

However, he will face pressure to demonstrate the results of these measures and explain what additional steps his administration intends to take to strengthen accountability and curb wastage.

Security and human rights concerns are also among the issues Kenyans expect the President to address.

With the August 2027 General Election approaching, the address will also provide an opportunity for Ruto to communicate his political message and defend his administration's record.

His appeals for national unity and any references to political rivals or the opposition are expected to attract attention from both allies and opponents. General Service Unit officers patrol the area around Parliament Buildings in Nairobi ahead of President William Ruto’s State of the Nation Address on November 18, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Speaking on Citizen TV's Day Break, Migori Senator Eddy Oketch described the address as an opportunity to take stock of the Ruto administration's four years in office.

“He will concentrate more on what has been done this year,” Oketch said.

The Senator added that he expected the President to address security and economic indicators, warning that insecurity becomes a major concern during election periods.

“We are going into an election period. Insecurity becomes big during that time,” he noted.

Businesses and investors will also be watching for policy signals on fiscal discipline, infrastructure financing and the broader investment environment.

Security has been tightened around Parliament Buildings in Nairobi ahead of the address.

After the speech, Parliament, opposition leaders, civil society organisations and other stakeholders are expected to assess the President's account of the country's progress against the challenges facing Kenyans.