President William Ruto will today deliver his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) before next year’s General Election. He is expected to outline his administration’s record, the country’s economic outlook and measures the government is taking to ease the cost of living.
With barely nine months to the election, time is running out for the administration to fulfil promises made four years ago. A review of the Kenya Kwanza manifesto suggests Ruto may have bitten off more than he could chew.
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