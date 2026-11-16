Man sentenced to death over Sh100,000 motorcycle robbery set free after nine years in jail

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A man sentenced to death for robbery with violence has been freed after the Court of Appeal found that police failed to produce crucial documents linking him to a mobile phone recovered at a crime scene.

The three-judge bench overturned the conviction of Moses Wanjala Mpalia after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish beyond reasonable doubt that he was connected to a Nokia phone allegedly recovered alongside a bloodstained club at the scene of a robbery in which a boda-boda rider was killed.

Justices Pauline Nyamweya, Rachel Chepkoech Ngetich and Stephen Radido ruled that although Safaricom subscriber records were admissible in evidence, they were insufficient to establish that appellant Moses Wanjala Mpalia had registered the SIM card found in the phone

The judges identified two critical gaps in the prosecution's case, including the failure to produce the SIM card registration form and the accused person's national identity card, which investigators claimed to have used to establish a connection between him and the subscriber details.

"A document may be admitted in evidence and yet fail to prove what it is tendered to prove," the judges stated.

The court heard that Mpalia had been charged with robbing Daniel Nyongesa of a Star motorcycle valued at Sh100,000 on December 29, 2016, at Muslim Estate, jointly with others and armed with a rungu.

Nyongesa was later found dead on December 30, 2016, with head injuries.

A post-mortem examination established that he died from bleeding into the brain caused by the injuries.

Investigators recovered a bloodstained rungu, a Samsung phone belonging to the deceased and a Nokia phone containing a SIM card registered under the name of Mopaya, with an identity card number matching that of the accused.

However, the investigating officer, Linus Juma, failed to produce Mpalia's identity card or a copy of it in court despite claiming that he had taken it upon arrest and compared its details with Safaricom's records.

The judges said the prosecution had failed to establish who actually presented the identity card to Safaricom when the SIM card was registered. The court consequently allowed his appeal, quashed the conviction, set aside the death sentence and ordered that he be released immediately unless otherwise lawfully held. [File, Standard]

"The SIM registration form, which records the subscriber's particulars and signature at the point of registration, was never produced. In its absence, the third-party-registration hypothesis raised in the preceding paragraph cannot be excluded," the court ruled.

The judges further noted that Mpalia had admitted in court that the identity card number belonged to him but denied owning the mobile phone number associated with the recovered SIM card.

They said the admission did not establish that he had registered the SIM card or possessed the Nokia phone.

"The appellant admitted the ID number. He did not admit the name match. That was the question the card's production was required to answer," the judges stated.

The appellate court rejected the argument that Mpalia should have explained how the phone ended up at the crime scene, saying the prosecution had not first established the necessary connection.

"The burden was never on him to explain until the prosecution had first closed the gaps in its own case," the judges ruled.

Mpalia had been sentenced to death after his conviction by the Busia Chief Magistrate's Court. His first appeal was dismissed by the High Court in Bungoma in October 2021.

The Court of Appeal, however, declined to order a retrial, noting that he had been in custody since February 2017, approximately nine years.

"In light of this delay, ordering a fresh trial on a capital charge would be unjust," the judges said.

The court consequently allowed his appeal, quashed the conviction, set aside the death sentence and ordered that he be released immediately unless otherwise lawfully held.