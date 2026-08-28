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Where are they? Kin of missing Kenyans cling to fading hope

By Nancy Gitonga | Nov. 16, 2026
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Former Kenya Air Force officer and security analyst Mwenda Mbijiwe disappeared in June 2021. [File, Standard]

They vanished without a trace. Months later, their families are still searching, courts are demanding answers and the question remains: where are they? For families of missing Kenyans, the agony does not end with an abduction.

It begins with unanswered telephone calls, frantic visits to police stations, searches through hospitals and mortuaries, and the painful uncertainty of not knowing whether their loved ones are alive or dead.

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Missing Kenyans Mwenda Mbijiwe Gen Z Protesters Abductions And Disappearances
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