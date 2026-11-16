Where are they? Hope fades as investigations into abductions yield little

They vanished without a trace. Months later, their families are still searching, courts are demanding answers and the question remains: where are they? For families of missing Kenyans, the agony does not end with an abduction.
It begins with unanswered telephone calls, frantic visits to police stations, searches through hospitals and mortuaries, and the painful uncertainty of not knowing whether their loved ones are alive or dead.
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