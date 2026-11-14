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Gagging truth? The irony of those accused of abduction fighting to silence lawyer Abdi

By Nancy Gitonga | Nov. 14, 2026
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Missing Nairobi lawyer Abshir Abdi before Milimani High Court Judge Alexander Muteti after his abduction ordeal. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Hours after abducted lawyer Abshir Abdi resurfaced alive, State agencies on Friday mounted a united legal front against attempts by the advocate and his friend Ayub Maalim to recount their 11-day ordeal before the High Court.

What began as a desperate search for two missing men has now turned into a courtroom battle over whether Kenyans will hear a first-hand account of who allegedly abducted them, where they were held and what happened during their days in captivity.

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Related Topics

Abshir Abdi Abduction Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi Police Abductions Enforced Disappearances
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