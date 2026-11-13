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Caged: Ruto's 2027 chances thinning as broad-based popularity wanes

By Jacob Ochiro and Jacinta Mutura | Nov. 13, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
President William Ruto and Linda Mwananchi leader Edwin Sifuna. [File, Standard]

Linda Mwananchi leader Edwin Sifuna would easily beat President William Ruto if elections were held today.

Latest poll by TIFA has placed at par, Sifuna, a new entrant into the presidential race and President Ruto, an incumbent who has ruled the country for four years.

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