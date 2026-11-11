Police launch probe into death of Somali TikToker after fall from 7th floor

Audio By Vocalize

Fathy Abdirahaman popularly known to her online followers as ‘Tushta’ died on the spot on Monday after plunging from the seventh floor of Tsavo Sunset 2 Apartments in Thindigua. [Courtesy]

Police in Kiambu County have launched investigation into the death of a 23-year-old social media content creator who died after falling from a high-rise residential building along Kiambu Road.

The deceased, identified as Fathy Abdirahaman popularly known to her online followers as ‘Tushta’ died on the spot on Monday after plunging from the seventh floor of Tsavo Sunset 2 Apartments in Thindigua.

Kiambu Sub-County Police Commander (OCPD) Elema Sola said the deceased was a woman of Somali origin.

"We can confirm the tragic death of a woman of Somali origin at Tsavo Sunset 2 Apartments. Our officers responded to the scene immediately, and investigations are actively underway to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the fall,” Sola said.

According to an initial report filed by the apartment complex’s Security Manager, Ms Anna Nyaga, responding officers found Abdirahaman’s body lying on a wooden door on an undeveloped plot adjacent to the apartment block.

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have since reviewed closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the premises to piece together a timeline of the deceased's final moments.

Police sources familiar with the preliminary investigation revealed that surveillance recordings captured the deceased on the building's rooftop in the company of two unidentified men shortly before the tragedy.

The trio was later seen walking down to the 13th-floor corridor, where one of the men entered an apartment.

The footage indicates that the deceased remained in the hallway while speaking on her mobile phone before briefly entering the same residence.

Moments later, she exited the apartment alone, still engaged in the phone conversation and walked down the stairwell.

Upon reaching the seventh floor, she reportedly went over the ledge, landing on her back in the neighboring vacant lot.

While initial police assessments have treated the incident as a suspected suicide, the sudden nature of her death has sparked widespread calls for a thorough, transparent investigation from her family and online community.

Speaking to journalists, the deceased’s cousin, Khadija Osman, recounted her final interactions with her noting that she had travelled to Kiambu earlier that day to process a passport application.

"She called me at around 2.30pm to confirm that she had arrived safely in Kiambu for her passport appointment. Everything seemed completely normal," Osman said, adding, "Barely thirty minutes later, I received a brief call from an unidentified man informing me that my cousin had fallen from a building and died. We are devastated and demand to know what truly happened in those final minutes."

The body was moved to the St Theresa Hospital Morgue, where a postmortem examination will be conducted to officially determine the cause of death.

Detectives are currently working to trace and record statements from the two men captured on surveillance footage with the deceased prior to the fall as the probe continues.