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Why bid to end boda boda lawlessness has landed in Appeals Court

By Kamau Muthoni | Oct. 26, 2026
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In his appeal, lawyer Rodgers Monda argues that High Court Judge Patricia Nyaundi erred by failing to settle the case through evidence, by settling on the technical aspect of it. [File, Standard]

A court battle pitting a lawyer against the government over failure to end the boda boda menace has landed in the Court of Appeal.

In his appeal, lawyer Rodgers Monda argues that High Court Judge Patricia Nyaundi erred by failing to settle the case through evidence, by settling on the technical aspect of it.

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Related Topics

BodaBoda Business BodaBoda Lawlessness Rogue Bodaboda Operators Bodaboda-linked Insecurity
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