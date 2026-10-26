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Sakaja's fatal failures exposed as City Hall remains dogged by corruption, cartels

By David Odongo | Oct. 26, 2026
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Rescue operations underway at the site of a collapsed building on 9th Street Eastleigh, Nairobi County. [Pkemoi Ngeno, Standard]

Police hunt developer and contractor as Sakaja admits building had no occupation certificate. But the record shows warnings, enforcement notices and stop orders have never stopped the next collapse.

The rubble on 9th Street had not yet cooled when Johnson Sakaja began explaining.

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Related Topics

Eastleigh Building Collapse Johnson Sakaja Esatleigh Mass Constructions City Hall Impunity
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