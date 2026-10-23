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From torture to deadly fasting: How Paul Makenzi turned home into hell

By Marion Kithi | Oct. 23, 2026
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Relatives attend the burial of victims of what is known as the Shakahola massacre, in Malindi, on April 5, 2024. [AFP]

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Related Topics

Paul Makenzi Paul Makenzi Murder Conviction Shakahola Murders Shakahola Deadly Fast
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