Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

From Babu to Sakaja, Aladwa and Winnie Odinga: Nairobi race crowded ahead of 2027

By Josphat Thiong'o | Oct. 21, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja addresses a crowd. [File, Standard]

The contests for Nairobi’s Gubernatorial and Senatorial seats are gaining momentum, with three political outfits now gearing up for what promises to be a bare-knuckle fight for the control of the capital.

With less than a year to the high-stakes 2027 elections, the two seats have attracted a crowded field from across the political divide, even as political camps continue to mobilise their machinery to capture the city’s vast voter blocs.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nairobi Governor Race Johnson Sakaja Nairobi Gubernatorial Elections 2027
.

Latest Stories

Nairobi Has Talent hunts for Kenya's next creative stars
Nairobi Has Talent hunts for Kenya's next creative stars
Arts & Culture
By Manuel Ntoyai
2 mins ago
From Babu to Sakaja, Aladwa and Winnie Odinga: Nairobi race crowded ahead of 2027
Nairobi
By Josphat Thiong'o
9 mins ago
Stivo Simple Boy announces breakup with girlfriend Brenda after DNA results
Entertainment
By Sharon Namarome
41 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Babu to Sakaja, Aladwa and Winnie Odinga: Nairobi race crowded ahead of 2027
By Josphat Thiong'o 9 mins ago
From Babu to Sakaja, Aladwa and Winnie Odinga: Nairobi race crowded ahead of 2027
2027 hots up as Gachagua-Sifuna plot alliance against Ruto
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
2027 hots up as Gachagua-Sifuna plot alliance against Ruto
Anne Waiguru's DP bid exposes political dilemma facing outgoing governors
By Okumu Modachi 3 hrs ago
Anne Waiguru's DP bid exposes political dilemma facing outgoing governors
Bad loans hit Sh60b as Sacco regulator blames non-remittance of dues
By Graham Kajilwa 3 hrs ago
Bad loans hit Sh60b as Sacco regulator blames non-remittance of dues
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved