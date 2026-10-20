From broken promises to high cost of living and failed reforms: The making of Ruto's scorecard

Lamu County officials, led by Chief Engineer for Roads and Structural Works David Jomeli, inspect an affordable housing project in Lamu County. [Robert Menza, Standard]

A year after President William Ruto pledged to make Kenya food-secure, 2.7 million people face crisis-level hunger, inflation and the cost-of-living measure has climbed to 6.8 per cent, and key flagship promises remain unfulfilled, a Standard review of his then Mashujaa Day speech shows.

In his October 2025 Mashujaa Day address at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County, Ruto outlined an ambitious agenda centred on four pillars.