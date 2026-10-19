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Daring occupation: Armed GSU officers storm Moi's family property in attempted State grab

By Standard Reporter | Oct. 19, 2026
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Gideon Moi’s family’s disputed property near Eldoret State Lodge. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

For nearly a year, private security guards had watched over the five-acre property near the Eldoret State Lodge, going about their daily routine without incident.

But on Friday morning, that routine was abruptly interrupted when armed General Service Unit (GSU) officers arrived and ordered them to leave by 4 pm.

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Related Topics

Gideon Moi Property Dispute Willowdale Investments Limited Eldoret State Lodge
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