From 'Chogo' to senate bid: Winnie Odinga steps out of Raila's shadow

As Raila Odinga’s body made its final journey home from India, his youngest daughter, Winnie, held tightly to his familiar cream-coloured fedora. It was one of the few things she could still protect, a small piece of a man whose presence had filled her life and Kenya’s political imagination for decades.
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