From 'Chogo' to senate bid: Winnie Odinga steps out of Raila's shadow

From Raila Odinga’s shadow to her own political path, Winnie sets her sights on the Nairobi Senate seat in 2027. [Courtesy]

The hat was more than a hat. Literally.

As Raila Odinga’s body made its final journey home from India, his youngest daughter, Winnie, held tightly to his familiar cream-coloured fedora. It was one of the few things she could still protect, a small piece of a man whose presence had filled her life and Kenya’s political imagination for decades.