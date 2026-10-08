2027 plan: Gachagua's DCP to partner with Sifuna's TEP

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s entry into the Presidential race has triggered fresh realignments within the Opposition, with political camps exploring new alliances to adapt to the emerging political forces.
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) has signalled willingness to form a political coalition with a faction led by Sifuna ahead of the 2027 General Election.
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