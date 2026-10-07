Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Letter to Chief Justice cannot be used to initiate a judge's removal, court rules

By Kamau Muthoni | Oct. 7, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Chief Justice Martha Koome. [File]

A letter addressed to the Chief Justice seeking administrative intervention cannot form the basis for removing a judge, the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) has ruled.

Delivering a unanimous judgment in a case filed by Environment and Land Court Judge Anthony Ombwayo, a three-judge ELRC bench comprising Justices Jemimah Keli, Onesmus Makau, and Dr. Jacob Gikeri ruled that a letter written to the Chief Justice cannot simply be forwarded to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and treated as a petition for removal.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Removal of Judges Judicial Reforms JSC Petitions Judicial Service Commission
.

Latest Stories

'Embarrassing' brawl over controversial penalty in SportPesa Premier League playoff
'Embarrassing' brawl over controversial penalty in SportPesa Premier League playoff
Football
By AFP
43 mins ago
Arteta targets more Arsenal glory after signing new deal until 2030
Premier League
By AFP
47 mins ago
Where Ebola patients will be treated: Ministry designates five hospitals
National
By Esther Nyambura
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How a colonial boundary rule has stranded 66 Garissa schools, blocked river access
By Abdimalik Hajir 1 hr ago
How a colonial boundary rule has stranded 66 Garissa schools, blocked river access
Complainant letters cannot be used to initiate judge's removal, court rules
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Complainant letters cannot be used to initiate judge's removal, court rules
Family dispute over former Nakuru mayor's Will heads to Court of Appeal
By Julius Chepkwony 4 hrs ago
Family dispute over former Nakuru mayor's Will heads to Court of Appeal
Registrar denies State influence in the Linda dispute
By Edwin Nyarangi 5 hrs ago
Registrar denies State influence in the Linda dispute
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved