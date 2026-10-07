Letter to Chief Justice cannot be used to initiate a judge's removal, court rules

Chief Justice Martha Koome. [File]

A letter addressed to the Chief Justice seeking administrative intervention cannot form the basis for removing a judge, the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) has ruled.

Delivering a unanimous judgment in a case filed by Environment and Land Court Judge Anthony Ombwayo, a three-judge ELRC bench comprising Justices Jemimah Keli, Onesmus Makau, and Dr. Jacob Gikeri ruled that a letter written to the Chief Justice cannot simply be forwarded to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and treated as a petition for removal.