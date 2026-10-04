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Uhuru: Unite and send Ruto home, don't repeat 2022 'mistake'

By Amos Kiarie | Oct. 4, 2026
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Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the funeral service of Martha Karua's father at Mugumo Primary School grounds in Kirinyaga county on October 3, 2026. [Jane Mugambi, Standard]

The clash between President William Ruto and his former boss, Uhuru Kenyatta, escalated on Saturday when the former Head of State urged the opposition to unite and sent his former deputy home.

The advice, which also served as a warning to the opposition, is that without unity, the State House dream is simply a fairy tale.

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