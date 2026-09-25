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Oil rig arrives in Mombasa ahead of Kenya’s first commercial drilling. [Courtes]

Kenya has moved closer to commercial oil production after a 1,500 horsepower drilling rig arrived at the Port of Mombasa ahead of its deployment to the South Lokichar Basin in Turkana County.

The GW70 rig, leased by Gulf Energy E&P BV from Great Wall Drilling Company, docked at Kilindini Port on Friday aboard MV Transit Sedanka after sailing from Duqm Port in Oman.

It is expected to be transported to Turkana, where drilling is scheduled to begin on November 1.

“All workstreams at Gulf Energy E&P BV SEZ are running to a tight project management schedule, and the project remains on course for First Oil production in December 2026,” Gulf Energy Chief Executive Officer Paul Limoh said.

The arrival marks a step in the commercial development of the South Lokichar Basin, more than a decade after oil was first discovered in Turkana in 2012.

The first phase of the project is expected to produce about 20,000 barrels of crude oil per day, with output projected to rise to 50,000 barrels per day in the second phase.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) says Kenya is targeting first oil in December 2026, while the first crude exports through the Port of Mombasa are expected in the first quarter of 2027.

The GW70 will undergo commissioning and acceptance checks before drilling begins. Gulf Energy has contracted Baker Hughes for integrated well services and SLB to provide an early production facility for the first phase.