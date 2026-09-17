Ruto's fall guy: Why Uhuru is sending shivers down Ruto's spine

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

Outrage greeted President William Ruto's latest assault on the character of former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he labelled him a "rebel leader", a tag they say pained his predecessor, a lawless leader associated with either rag-tag armies or armed militia groups.

Uhuru might have left office more than four years ago, but he is not leaving President William Ruto’s lips anytime soon, as his predecessor anchors his reelection campaign on bashing Uhuru at every opportunity.