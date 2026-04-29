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Petition to declare IMF loans illegal gathers momentum

By Nancy Gitonga | Apr. 29, 2026
Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah. [FILE]

A constitutional showdown over the legality of Kenya’s towering Sh7 trillion public debt yesterday edged closer to a decisive moment after a three-judge High Court bench adjourned proceedings in a petition that could reshape how the country borrows money and who bears responsibility when borrowing goes wrong.

The bench comprising Justices Francis Gikonyo, Moses Ado, and Roselyne Aburili sitting at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi postponed the matter and set June 25, 2026, as the date for a ruling on whether the High Court has the power to hear the matter at all.

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