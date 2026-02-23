Political showdown marks United Opposition rallies in Gusii

Audio By Vocalize

Police disperse Kisii National polytechnic who tried to block United Opposition's convoy at Daraja Moja as they were heading to Kisii town on February 23, 2026. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

A political showdown marked the return of Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang'i to his Gusii home on Monday as rival camps emerged, leading to chaotic incidents in Kisii and Keroka towns.

It was alleged that a senior politician from the region had organized goons to disrupt the homecoming that was attended by the United Opposition principals, including Kalonzo Musyoka, Rigathi Gachagua, and Eugene Wamalwa.

At one point, supporters mobilised themselves and occupied roads leading into Kisii to prevent an invasion by rivals.

Despite the efforts, the situation degenerated as suspected goons were attacked and injured by locals of Keroka and Kisii before vandalizing vehicles associated with them.

A Probox car was burnt to ashes at Keroka Town after a group of armed youths, believed to be hired goons, were cornered.

In Kisii Town, banks and shops remained closed.

Deserted streets, Debris of glasses, and many big stones along roadsides told a story of chaos that preceded the big rally that would follow in the Town.

At the Gusii Technical Institute, mobs of students turned up along the compound with stones to guard against any aggressors of Dr. Matiang'i's convoy.

At Ekerenyo Grounds, the place was fully packed with a crowd that warmly received the United Opposition leaders.

The huge masses that could number tens of thousands had to force their way into Kisii Stadium, where Matiang'i and his counterparts eventually climaxed their road trips around Nyamira and partly in Kisii Counties.

Additionally, the mob broke into the VIP area of the Stadium, where they brought out the red carpet meant for special guests and rolled it out from the main road connecting the Stadium, where they ushered all vehicles driving into the field.

On Tuesday, the caravan will be in Kitutu Chache North and Kitutu Chache South before culminating the day in Nyaribari Chache.

The rallies are scheduled to be concluded on Wednesday in South Mugirango and Bomachoge.