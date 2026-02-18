×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Sakaja cedes county functions to Ruto in name of cooperation

By Josphat Thiong’o | Feb. 18, 2026
President Ruto with Governor Johnson Sakaja at State House during the signing of a cooperation deal transferring key county functions. [PCS]

The image of a hunched Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja ceding key county functions to President William Ruto at State House yesterday was a perfect contrast to the boisterous, youthful and hopeful leader that Nairobians elected in August 2022.

When he sought office, the man appeared to have all it takes to be a good Nairobi boss; the charm, the quick smile that would include a pat on the back for supporters, the energy and clean-cut dressing style won many a heart during campaigns. He was armed with big plans, eloquently put, such that he won against competitors during debates.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sakaja Ruto Cooperation Deal County Functions Transfer State Nairobi Agreement Governor Sakaja
.

Latest Stories

KICD unveils career growth guidelines for staff
KICD unveils career growth guidelines for staff
Education
By Mike Kihaki
2 hrs ago
Sakaja cedes county functions to Ruto in name of cooperation
National
By Josphat Thiong’o
3 hrs ago
State probes Russian man who secretly filmed women
National
By Dennis Omondi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Sakaja cedes county functions to Ruto in name of cooperation
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Sakaja cedes county functions to Ruto in name of cooperation
Inside Victor Omune's Ingwe push to fulfil father's dream
By Ochieng Oyugi 3 hrs ago
Inside Victor Omune's Ingwe push to fulfil father's dream
Governors clash over Sh534.96B county allocations
By Edwin Nyarangi 3 hrs ago
Governors clash over Sh534.96B county allocations
Why Kitutu Chache South MP Kibagendi has been expelled from Parliament
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
Why Kitutu Chache South MP Kibagendi has been expelled from Parliament
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved