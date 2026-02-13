Ruto's hand in ODM woes seen in decisions, financing

President William Ruto, ODM leader Oburu Oginga, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and other leaders during Genowa Governor’s Cup at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay Town on December 28, 2025. [File, Standard]
President William Ruto's hand in the unfolding sequence of explosive events in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, including the ouster of Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, has been openly evident.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you