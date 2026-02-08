×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Money and mystery: How Oketch Salah has burst ODM's political turf

By Harold Odhiambo | Feb. 8, 2026
According to some ODM insiders, Oketch Salah is a discreet but deliberate political architect towing the infighting-riddled ODM into Ruto’s political arms through the back door. [Oketch Salah, X]

He is the new political marksman driving forward President William Ruto’s reelection agenda within ODM in ways that appear to unsettle the apex of the Orange party, left some supporters baffled and planted smiles on the faces of others from the bundles of cash he readily gives out.

The name Oketch Salah is no longer a strange name in the country’s political arena, but now arouses profound suspicion among ODM’s top figures and supporters. Within President William Ruto’s fold, he is considered a vital asset by the president’s operatives in their bid to nail down ODM to the last man.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Oketch Salah President William Ruto ODM Wrangles 2027 Elections
.

Latest Stories

Families of Kenyans missing in Ukraine war demand answers
Families of Kenyans missing in Ukraine war demand answers
National
By Okumu Modachi
10 mins ago
Injectable PrEP: New relief in preventing HIV infections
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
40 mins ago
Faith Odhiambo: Two years of bold leadership at LSK
National
By Nancy Gitonga
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Money and mystery: How Oketch Salah has burst ODM's political turf
By Harold Odhiambo 40 mins ago
Money and mystery: How Oketch Salah has burst ODM's political turf
Faith Odhiambo: Two years of bold leadership at LSK
By Nancy Gitonga 40 mins ago
Faith Odhiambo: Two years of bold leadership at LSK
Oscar Sudi: The new political bully or loyal foot soldier?
By Stephen Rutto 40 mins ago
Oscar Sudi: The new political bully or loyal foot soldier?
Return of the Dragon: Uhuru can put an end to cartel politics but will he?
By Barrack Muluka 40 mins ago
Return of the Dragon: Uhuru can put an end to cartel politics but will he?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved