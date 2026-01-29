Judicial independence on trial as JSC's Isaac Ruto faces bias claims

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto during an interview in Bomet on April 24,2022. [File,Standard]

A storm is brewing at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) after a former senior official, two lawyers and a cross section of Kenyans demanded the resignation of Commissioner Isaac Ruto over alleged political bias, just as he is set to participate in next week's interviews for High Court and Environment and Land Court nominees.

The two formal complaint letters by JSC former Vice-Chairperson and another letter by two lawyers were written to Chief Justice Martha Koome demanding the immediate resignation of Commissioner Isaac Ruto over alleged breach of constitutional neutrality. However, to kick out a commissioner in the Judicial Service Commission, the petitioner needs to petition the National Assembly laying out their allegations and grounds for removal.