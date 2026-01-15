×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

From looting to grounded fleet and leasing; inside KQ's turbulence

By David Odongo and Edward Indakwa | Jan. 15, 2026
Kenya Airways plane at JKIA in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

On clear mornings, a Kenya Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner can be seen surging over the Ngong Hills, tail emblazoned with the bold crimson colours of the national flag.

An enduring symbol of Kenyan machismo, KQ represents “The Pride of Africa” – the connection between East Africa’s largest economy and the world. Yet for nearly a decade, this symbol has been teetering on the edge; battered by chronic financial distress, strategic missteps, and, in recent years, persistent and mind-bending unreliability.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Airways Canceled Flights Grounded Aircraft KQ Woes
.

Latest Stories

Oburu: We have no intention of kicking anyone out of the party
Oburu: We have no intention of kicking anyone out of the party
Politics
By Irene Githinji and Okumu Modachi
15 mins ago
Why Ndindi Nyoro's Sh500 school fees plan has triggered storm in Parliament
Education
By Ndungu Gachane
1 hr ago
From looting to grounded fleet and leasing; inside KQ's turbulence
Business
By David Odongo and Edward Indakwa
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From looting to grounded fleet and leasing; inside KQ's turbulence
By David Odongo and Edward Indakwa 1 hr ago
From looting to grounded fleet and leasing; inside KQ's turbulence
Fees racket: How principals are using underhand tricks to fleece parents
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Fees racket: How principals are using underhand tricks to fleece parents
Realignment fear looms as ODM-UDA deal inches closer
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Realignment fear looms as ODM-UDA deal inches closer
Why Ndindi Nyoro's Sh500 school fees plan has triggered storm in Parliament
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Why Ndindi Nyoro's Sh500 school fees plan has triggered storm in Parliament
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved