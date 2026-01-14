×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Wamatangi loses millions as businesses flattened near Nyayo Stadium

By Okumu Modachi | Jan. 14, 2026

Workers and business owners try to salvage what they can from the rubble of businesses flattened during a demolition along Douglas Wakiihuri Road on Jan. 14, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Property worth millions of shillings belonging to Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi was destroyed Tuesday night during a demolition near Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Footage seen by The Standard shows businesses, including a car wash, restaurant, beauty, and liquor shops, flattened under tight supervision by security  officers who patrolled with batons.

Maggie Wambui, who witnessed the exercise, said police also fired shots into the air to disperse crowds.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"Police officers came here around 3 a.m. in large numbers and disrupted everything. They started chasing people," she said.

By midmorning, debris and damaged structures were still visible along Douglas Wakiihuri Road as business owners tried to come to terms with the loss.

The Standard observed at least four vehicles crushed, some buried under the debris.

Transport along the road has also been disrupted as large crowds continued to gather.

The demolition took place despite a court order issued Tuesday prohibiting interference with the premises.

This is the second time the businesses have been demolished. The governor faced a similar incident in 2019. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kimani Wamatangi Property Destruction Nyayo Stadium Car Wash
.

Latest Stories

'Home Alone' actor Daniel Stern charged with soliciting prostitution in California
'Home Alone' actor Daniel Stern charged with soliciting prostitution in California
Entertainment
By Jael Wakesho
10 mins ago
Ten hospitalised after consuming suspected contaminated Mursik
Rift Valley
By Nikko Tanui
12 mins ago
Skeletal remains of missing Oregon Mayor discovered along Washington beach
Diaspora
By Joan Oyiela
30 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Union to pay Sh16.4m to family of employee shot dead outside offices
By Joackim Bwana 36 mins ago
Union to pay Sh16.4m to family of employee shot dead outside offices
How CCTV footage saved man from 15-year jail term
By Joackim Bwana 55 mins ago
How CCTV footage saved man from 15-year jail term
Government delays trigger fears of Grade 10 textbook crisis
By Esther Dianah 1 hr ago
Government delays trigger fears of Grade 10 textbook crisis
ODM waning power jolts Odinga family
By Jacinta Mutura 3 hrs ago
ODM waning power jolts Odinga family
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved