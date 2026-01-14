Wamatangi loses millions as businesses flattened near Nyayo Stadium

Workers and business owners try to salvage what they can from the rubble of businesses flattened during a demolition along Douglas Wakiihuri Road on Jan. 14, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Property worth millions of shillings belonging to Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi was destroyed Tuesday night during a demolition near Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Footage seen by The Standard shows businesses, including a car wash, restaurant, beauty, and liquor shops, flattened under tight supervision by security officers who patrolled with batons.

Maggie Wambui, who witnessed the exercise, said police also fired shots into the air to disperse crowds.

"Police officers came here around 3 a.m. in large numbers and disrupted everything. They started chasing people," she said.

By midmorning, debris and damaged structures were still visible along Douglas Wakiihuri Road as business owners tried to come to terms with the loss.

The Standard observed at least four vehicles crushed, some buried under the debris.

Transport along the road has also been disrupted as large crowds continued to gather.

The demolition took place despite a court order issued Tuesday prohibiting interference with the premises.

This is the second time the businesses have been demolished. The governor faced a similar incident in 2019.