Ruto is desperate for a united ODM, says Kanchory

ODM life member Saitabao Ole Kanchory poses for a photo at the Standard Group headquarters on Mombasa road, Nairobi on January 8,2026. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

The late Raila Odinga’s chief agent in his unsuccessful 2022 presidential bid, Lawyer Saitabao Ole Kanchory, now claims that President William Ruto has been working behind the scenes to unify the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) as the party grapples with internal divisions that could complicate his re-election bid.

Speaking on Spice FM on Thursday, January 8, Kanchory revealed that Ruto had reached out to sections of ODM opposed to the Party’s cooperation deal with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), amid speculation that the two parties could present a united front in the 2027 elections.

A self-described lifelong ODM member, Kanchory said he would oppose such overtures, warning of what he termed the President’s “cunning” political manoeuvres.

“William Ruto would have really loved it if we all lined up. He has looked for all of us and tried to get support from some of us. He would be happy if ODM stood behind him,” he said.

“He wants a united and formidable ODM. I doubt if he is behind the wrangles.”

Kanchory said the infighting that has rocked the party barely three months after Odinga’s death signals a generational shift, with younger members challenging the old guard and resisting a continuation of the status quo.

Party Leader Oburu Oginga is widely viewed as heading a pro-Ruto wing within ODM, while Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna is seen as leading a faction wary of the cooperation, arguing that it risks eroding the party’s popularity.

“Ruto desperately needs ODM for 2027…he is a wily politician. IEBC is already in his pocket and he now needs ODM to create an illusion of support which makes it easy to play around with votes in his strongholds, even with voter apathy,” remarked Kanchory.

ODM has secured several senior government positions, including Cabinet and other top state appointments, under the broad-based arrangement with UDA.

Kanchory said the appointments have weakened the party leadership’s ability to challenge the government, marking a sharp break from the anti-establishment politics that defined ODM for much of its two-decade history.

“If Ruto succeeds, everyone will bolt out, leaving only a shell of the party…It’s a joke for Oburu to talk about running for President; he should first stand up to Ruto,” he warned.

On Wednesday, Senators Oburu Oginga and Edwin Sifuna held talks in what appeared to be an initial step toward reuniting the party.

Their meeting followed Migori Senator Eddy Oketch’s botched bid to de-whip Sifuna from party role. He, however, dropped the plans after an intervention from Oburu.

In an address to Nairobi leaders who visited her Karen home to mark the 81st birthday of Odinga, on Wednesday, Ida Odinga urged dialogue to avert the crisis.

“Raila ran ODM on the principle of constant consultations, and always referred to the people. It is my wish that we can preserve the party in his honour as a matter of service to our country,” she said.