×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Spending spree: How State House splashed Sh4.5 billion on handouts

By Edwin Nyarangi and Ndungu Gachane | Dec. 19, 2025
President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet Meeting at State House, Nairobi on 29/4/2025.[PCS]

State House used a startling amount of Sh50 million daily in the first quarter of the current financial year 2025/26, according to the latest Controller of Budget report on spending by the national government in the months of July, August and September.

Despite President William Ruto’s pledge to embark on austerity measures last year in a bid to reduce the ballooning wage bill and overborrowing, a report from the Controller of Budget indicates otherwise, revealing that State House spent Sh4.5 billion in three months.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

State House Spending Government Expenditure Public Funds Controller of Budget
.

Latest Stories

Idd Aziz: Kenyan Afro-house voice that the world can't ignore
Idd Aziz: Kenyan Afro-house voice that the world can't ignore
Entertainment
By Solomon Koko
29 mins ago
The sex talk: Handling intimacy conversations with your children
Parenting
By Chris Hart
49 mins ago
Road to Singapore: Ruto's wheelbarrow gains wings to fly
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Ruto is focusing on building political capital
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
How Ruto is focusing on building political capital
Road to Singapore: Ruto's wheelbarrow gains wings to fly
By Peter Kimani 1 hr ago
Road to Singapore: Ruto's wheelbarrow gains wings to fly
Spending spree: How State House splashed Sh4.5 billion on handouts
By Edwin Nyarangi and Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Spending spree: How State House splashed Sh4.5 billion on handouts
Why court rejected bid to withdraw case against Maasai Mara hotel
By George Sayagie 1 hr ago
Why court rejected bid to withdraw case against Maasai Mara hotel
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved