How State House used Sh4.5 billion on handouts

By Edwin Nyarangi and Ndungu Gachane | Dec. 19, 2025
President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet Meeting at State House, Nairobi on 29/4/2025.[PCS]

State House used a startling amount of Sh50 million daily in the first quarter of the current financial year 2025/26, according to the latest Controller of Budget report on spending by the national government in the months of July, August and September.

Despite President William Ruto’s pledge to embark on austerity measures last year in a bid to reduce the ballooning wage bill and overborrowing, a report from the Controller of Budget indicates otherwise, revealing that State House spent Sh4.5 billion in three months.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

.

