Ongoing construction of KISIP road at London Hilton Slum within the London estate, Nakuru County on November 8, 2024. [Daniel Chege, Nakuru]
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Unlock the Truth Now 》
Unlimited access to all premium content
Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
Mobile-optimized reading experience
Weekly Newsletters
MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard
channel
on WhatsApp
Related Topics
Government Projects
State Contracts
Stalled State Projects
Government Contractors
Share this article
.
Trending Now
Why government is concerned with contractors taking up multiple projects
Thousands at Nyayo National Stadium for 62nd Jamhuri day fete (Photos)
Cocktail bar: The Bramble
If Ruto's good overshadows evil, 2027 poll victory will be his prize
Why E is the new A
Why court ruled in favour of Mark Too's family on 25,000-acre land fight
.
Popular this week
Faces of top performers KJSEA
How 2025 KJSEA candidates can check results
E is the new A as girls outshine boys in pioneer Grade 9 exams
No jubilation as parents struggle with meaning of KJSEA results
Beware of Ruto's 'false promises' this Jamhuri Day, opposition says
.
Latest Stories
South Africa's informal miners fight for their future in coal's twilight
Africa
By
AFP
31 mins ago
Ten shockers awaiting first-time MPs in Kenya's Parliament
10 Things
By
Silas Nyamweya
1 hr ago
Renowned Kenyan novelist Meja Mwangi dies at 78, leaving lasting literary legacy
Arts & Culture
By
Tania Omusale
1 hr ago
Why government is concerned with contractors taking up multiple projects
National
By
Olivia Odhiambo
1 hr ago
Ongoing construction of KISIP road at London Hilton Slum within the London estate, Nakuru County on November 8, 2024. [Daniel Chege, Nakuru]
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you