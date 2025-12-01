By-election winners set for swearing-in as IEBC gazettes names

ODM leaders during campaigns for Magarini MP-elect Harrison Garama Kombe in Kilifi county. [File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), on Monday, gazetted the names of 22 winners of the November 27 by-elections paving the way for their swearing in and assumption of office.

In the gazette notice dated December 1, 2025, IEBC stated that it was satisfied with the election of Baringo Senator-elect Kiprono Chemitei, six members of parliament, and 15 members of county assembly.

According to the commission, the Thursday vote met the requirements of the constitution and provisions of the Elections Act.

“IEBC declares that those listed hereunder were elected to the Senate, National Assembly, and County Assemblies having received the majority of the votes cast in the by-elections held on November 27, 2025 and complied with the provisions of the Election Act and the Constitution,” read part of the gazette notice.

Those listed include:

Senate

Kiprono Chemitei (Baringo) - United Democratic Alliance (UDA)

National Assembly

Harrison Kombe (Magarini) - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Ahmed Maalim (Banissa) - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Leo Wa Muthende (Mbeere North) - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) David Ndakwa (Malava) - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Moses Omondi (Ugunja) - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Boyd Were (Kasipul) - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)

County Assemblies

Sophia Hamadawa (Chewani, Tana River) - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Hassan Aden (Fafi, Garissa) - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Antony Kyalo (Mumbuni North, Machakos) - Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) John Namesek (Lakezone, Turkana) - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Cosmas Longor (Nanaam, Turkana) - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Isabella Leshimpiro (Angata Nanyokie, Samburu) - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Vincent Kiplimo (Chemundu/ Kapng’etuny, Nandi) - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Douglas Masikonde (Narok Town, Narok) - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Amos Maayiai (Purko, Kajiado) - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Dickson Aduda (Kisa East, Kakamega) - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Eric Wekesa (Kabuchai/ Chwele, Bungoma) - Independent Christopher Moturi (Nyamaiya, Nyamira) - United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Jeremiah Njenga (Ekerenyo, Nyamira) - United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Jackson Mogusu (Nyansiongo, Nyamira) - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) David Wanyoike (Kariobangi North, Nairobi) - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP)

The gazettement of the names serves as the official communication that the candidates were duly elected and will form the basis of any legal challenges.

The United Opposition has already indicated intention to file election petitions against the losses it suffered in the Malava and Mbeere North contests.