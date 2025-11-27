Nyamira by-elections erupt in violence with machetes, torched vehicles

Nyamira by-elections erupt in violence. [William Omasire, Standard]

Violent incidents characterised the by-elections in the three wards of Nyamira where the exercise was being conducted.

An unconfirmed number of victims were involved in the spontaneous acts of violence that occurred as supporters of the various opponents clashed.

In Nyansiongo Ward, violence erupted at Tindereti Primary School Polling Centre following a confrontation between people believed to be supporters of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and those of the United Opposition.

In a rare show of unity, supporters of the United Opposition ganged up against their UDA opponents in what they said was a spirit of protecting their votes.

Earlier, a machete-wielding gang had gathered at Tindereti Primary, where chaos ensued.

A Probox car belonging to one of the supporters of pro-State candidate Dennis Kebaso was torched, while supporters of United Progressive Alliance candidate Kevin Maranga were shot at with arrows.

Three people sustained minor injuries as a result of the fracas.

Similar incidents were witnessed at Ekerenyo Ward, where UDA supporters confronted a politician whom they said was carrying wooden batons, which they suspected could be used for possible violence.

North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko said the Probox car found at Ikonge Primary School Polling Centre belonged to a known politician from Kisii County who was on an unknown mission in the constituency.

“We could not condone it, but we left the police to deal with him,” Nyamoko said.

Concerned politicians took advantage of their presence in various strongholds to preach peace, pleading for calm and peaceful elections.

Aspiring Senator Adams Mochenwa convened several meetings at Ekerenyo to urge supporters of the various candidates to maintain law and order by desisting from chaos.

In Nyamaiya Ward, retired former Principal of Masosa Secondary School Daniel Ong’era was critically injured after a gang of youths bearing crude weapons, including machetes and stones, attacked him, leaving him for dead.

He is receiving treatment at Nyamira County Referral Hospital, where doctors said he is out of danger.

The wife of former MCA Elijah Osiemo, who was being replaced, was assaulted and her car destroyed around the Bondeka area while on her way to Bondeka Primary School to cast her vote.

Her husband’s younger brother, Christopher Osiemo, was a candidate in the by-election.