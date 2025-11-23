Kindiki: How Gachagua snatched Ruto's running mate from me

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki campaigns for UDA's Laeonard Wamuthende in Mbeere North on November 23, 2025. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has lifted the lid on the behind-the-scenes intrigues of the 2022 Ruto campaign that elevated Rigathi Gachagua to the Deputy President role before his impeachment in July last year.

Kindiki accused his predecessor of blackmailing President William Ruto, then United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flagbearer, with a plot to lead a last-minute walkout from the party, which could have given Raila Odinga an easy victory.

Speaking on Sunday, when he led UDA campaigns for the Mbeere North constituency candidate Leonard Wamuthende, Kindiki narrated how Gachagua wittily pushed his supporters to protest as leaders were holed up in tense negotiations to resolve the running mate stalemate.

“The party felt he was unsuitable, but he was adamant. We were desperate for a win,” said Kindiki, adding, “He organised protests and popularised the chant ‘No Rigathi, no Ruto’. We ceded ground to him to form the government.”

Despite emerging as the preferred running mate, Kindiki said he willingly accepted a counteroffer to serve as a Cabinet Secretary in the powerful Ministry of Interior.

Gachagua was impeached in October 2024 after the Senate took a historic vote approving five out of 11 charges leveled against him. They were related to gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution.

Kindiki insisted that Gachagua was to blame for his woes.

“The voters and leaders rejected you (Gachagua), but you imposed yourself on them. After two years, you got yourself impeached,” said Kindiki.

While the two leaders have pitched tents in Mbeere North to popularise their preferred candidates, their rivalry has overshadowed the campaigns for the November 27 by-elections.

Gachagua has been headlining Newton Kariuki, alias Karish, campaigns since November 16, leveraging his grassroots mobilisation prowess, including door-to-door campaigns and informal meetings with locals.

On Sunday, Gachagua’s faction fellowshipped at the ACK St. Stephen's Karangare Church in Ishiara, where they accused the government of using violence to disrupt their activities.

“William Ruto, be a gentleman. Let’s have a fair contest. Your allies are recruiting goons to cause mayhem in Mbeere…let’s compete at the ballot,” Gachagua said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will conduct polls in six constituencies and several other wards on Thursday.