The Standard

AAR Hospital refutes claims Betty Bayo was denied treatment over unpaid bill

By Raymond Muthee | Nov. 13, 2025
Late gospel singer Betty Bayo. [Betty Bayo/Facebook]

AAR Hospital has dismissed circulating social media reports suggesting that gospel singer Betty Bayo was denied medical care due to an inability to pay, calling the claims inaccurate and misleading.

In a statement, the hospital said Bayo was admitted for two days, during which she received emergency and critical care, and her diagnosis was confirmed, before being transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialised treatment.

“After her initial stabilisation and medical assessment, the patient and her family later opted to transfer her to another medical facility for further specialised treatment,” the hospital said, adding that further details are withheld out of respect for patient confidentiality and medical ethics.

Earlier, unverified social media reports had insinuated that the late singer was denied medical services on the grounds of failing to raise an alleged Sh260,000. 

A source close to the family, however, denied these claims, revealing that the Siyabonga hitmaker was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital to seek chemotherapy services, not due to financial reasons.

“She was admitted for two days there, but was transferred to seek chemotherapy services at Kenyatta National Hospital,” the source said.

Betty had been unwell for about a week before her passing. 

Her condition deteriorated rapidly, and she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia at an advanced stage.

The celebrated Kikuyu gospel artist passed away on a Monday afternoon while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital. 

Her death was caused by blood cancer, also known as leukaemia, and was confirmed by her family shortly after.

Known for hit songs like “The 11th Hour”, Betty’s death has prompted mourning across the gospel music community and the nation. 

She leaves behind a legacy of powerful music and is survived by her two children, a son and a daughter, from her previous marriage to Pastor Victor Kanyari.

.

.

.

Digger Classified

