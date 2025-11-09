UDA and ODM leaders intensify campaigns ahead of by-elections

ODM leaders during former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's memorial service at Sony Sugar Green Stadium in Awenso Sub-County, Migori County, on November 6, 2025. [Anne Atieno, Standard]

Leaders allied to the broad-based government have intensified campaigns for ODM candidate Moses Omondi in the Ugunja parliamentary by-election, slated for November 27.

UDA, Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) and ODM leaders assured constituents that Omondi would complete Ugunja's development agenda.

Led by ODM acting party leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, the leaders said the aspirant was best suited to continue the development agenda for the people.

The leaders included National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, MDG party leader David Ochieng, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi.

They urged residents to elect Omondi in honour of the late ODM leader Raila Odinga, saying that the by-election was an opportunity to reaffirm the region’s loyalty to the party.

Dr Oburu appealed to the residents to register as ODM members, reiterating the only way the party will be strong and have a voice in the next election is through huge numbers.

Ichungwa said having worked with the immediate former MP Wandayi, he is confident that Omondi will follow in his footsteps and bring more development projects to Ugunja.

"I worked with your former MP in Parliament, and I know he did well for this constituency. Just like we worked well, I will guide Omondi on how to lobby and bring resources for development projects like roads, among other projects, to the people of Ugunja," he said.

The Majority Leader applauded ODM for its unity and urged residents to turn out in large numbers to prove that Nyanza was united and has remained steadfast behind the party.

Senator Cheruiyot urged residents to deliver victory for ODM in the by-election.

Energy CS Wandayi described Omondi as a young and visionary leader who has grown and served the people of Ugunja better in his previous roles at the constituency office.

"Moses has worked in this constituency for a long time, holding senior management positions. He understands the needs of the people of Ugunja. I therefore know he will not disappoint the people given the opportunity," he said.

Governor Orengo promised to go to the grassroots to seek votes for the ODM candidate.

"I have not been here to campaign for Moses, but now I want to give him and the party my word that I will do grassroots campaigns for him," he said.

MP Ochieng said that out of respect for his cordial relationship with Wandayi, his party did not field a candidate for the Ugunja parliamentary race.

"I will walk with Moses to all corners and show him where to get development projects for the people. In the spirit of our good working relationship, I urge you to vote for him," he said.

Eleven candidates have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie in the Ugunja parliamentary race.

The candidates include Benson Obol Otieno (United Green Movement Party), Eric Ofiro (Jubilee Party), Vincent Olengo (Kenya Moja), Fredrick Ochiel (United Democratic Movement), Oliver Ochieng (National Liberal Party), Lilian Akinyi (National Alliance Party), Moses Omondi (Orange Democratic Movement), Orodi Odhiambo (Wiper Democratic Movement), Maurice Okumu (Liberal Party of Kenya), and Chrispine Oduor Budo (Kanu).