×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Several feared dead after aircraft crashes in Mwihoko

By David Njaaga | Aug. 7, 2025
Several people feared dead after aircraft crashes in Mwihko. [File,Standard]

Several people are feared dead after a light aircraft crashed into a residential building on Thursday afternoon in Mwihoko, Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The aircraft, believed to be operated by AMREF, burst into flames shortly after impact, with witnesses reporting a loud explosion followed by thick smoke.

A multi-agency response team, including officers from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the National Police Service (NPS), has been deployed to the scene near Githurai 45.

The aircraft was reportedly carrying four passengers. Rescue efforts are currently underway.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Police and military officers have cordoned off the area. 

More follows...

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Military Chopper Crash Mwihoko Aircraft Crash Kiambu Plane Crash Light Aircraft Crash
.

Latest Stories

Oxana Malaya: Girl who was raised by dogs, taught to be human
Oxana Malaya: Girl who was raised by dogs, taught to be human
Europe
By Mulki Ali
20 mins ago
Uganda follows suit - bans vuvuzelas and whistles at CHAN 2024
Sports
By Mate Tongola
30 mins ago
Ruto enacts laws to tame gambling, restructure road agencies
National
By Sharon Wanga
35 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's selfish interests to blame for diplomatic mess, say critics
By Irene Githinji 9 hrs ago
Ruto's selfish interests to blame for diplomatic mess, say critics
Ruto fast losing favoured status with the US now calling for probe
By Francis Ontomwa 9 hrs ago
Ruto fast losing favoured status with the US now calling for probe
War against terror at risk as US rethinks Kenya ties, experts say
By Hudson Gumbihi 9 hrs ago
War against terror at risk as US rethinks Kenya ties, experts say
Broke Treasury speeds up KPC sale in bid to raise Sh100b
By Brian Ngugi 9 hrs ago
Broke Treasury speeds up KPC sale in bid to raise Sh100b
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved