Several feared dead after aircraft crashes in Mwihoko

Several people feared dead after aircraft crashes in Mwihko.

Several people are feared dead after a light aircraft crashed into a residential building on Thursday afternoon in Mwihoko, Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The aircraft, believed to be operated by AMREF, burst into flames shortly after impact, with witnesses reporting a loud explosion followed by thick smoke.

A multi-agency response team, including officers from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the National Police Service (NPS), has been deployed to the scene near Githurai 45.

The aircraft was reportedly carrying four passengers. Rescue efforts are currently underway.

Police and military officers have cordoned off the area.

More follows...