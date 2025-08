When President William Ruto was received by then US President Joe Biden at the White House, Washington, D.C. [PCS]

It’s reckoning time for Kenya, as the United States moves to roll back military and intelligence ties in a dramatic turn that could see Nairobi stripped of its coveted Major Non-NATO Ally status.

At the heart of the storm are Kenya’s growing diplomatic blunders, suspected links to rogue armed groups, and troubling human rights concerns that have rattled Washington just a year after conferring the honour.